Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 4

Waterville, malicious mischief: 800 block of E. Locust Street, an item was thrown at a house. There was no damage to the house and no evidence collected.

July 6

Orondo, marine: Bauer’s Landing, the battery on a boat’s motor died leaving the person aboard stranded on the river. Two deputies responded and towed the boat back to Daroga State Park.

Orondo, no injury accident: 80 McNeil Canyon Road, a person returned to his vehicle after being away working throughout the day to find white paint on the passenger door. There are no leads or suspects.

July 7

Palisades, no injury accident: Palisades Road and Wagon Road, a vehicle hit a guard rail and the driver then left the car at the scene of the accident. Follow up investigation is ongoing.

July 9

Waterville, theft: NCW Fairgrounds, the fair manager reported that a subject who was living in a camper adjacent to the fairgrounds campground had been using an extension cord to access the campground power hookups. The subject was contacted and at first denied getting power from the campground. When the deputy pointed out a trench from the camper to the power hookup, he admitted to using power in the past but said he was now using a generator. The subject was warned that he would face arrest if he was discovered using power from the hookups again.