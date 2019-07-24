Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

July 13

Waterville, assault: 800 block of E. Locust Street, a man reported that a rock was thrown into his vehicle window and struck him on the head. He was not able to positively identify the person who had thrown the rock and the deputy was not able to locate any suspect. The man did not require medical aid.

July 14

Rock Island, theft: 1700 block of Riverside Drive, an orchard ladder was stolen. There are no suspects.

Entiat, marine: 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive, deputies towed a stranded vessel back to the boat launch.

July 15

Rock Island, suspicious: 100 block of Hanna Place, there was a report of a woman walking around different residences knocking on doors and looking through windows. The deputy was not able to locate the woman.

July 16

Rock Island, property: Highway 28 and Hurst Landing Road, a blue and yellow bag containing four life jackets was found on the highway and turned into the sheriff’s office property department.

July 17

Waterville, vehicle prowl: 400 block of N. Adams Street, someone opened the gas tank of a vehicle and made four scratches on the vehicle. Nothing was reported stolen.