Douglas County Solid Waste recycling drop off trailer at new location

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Solid Waste is relocating one of its recycling trailers at the end of the month.

The drop-off recycling trailer located in the parking lot at 140 19th St. will be moved on July 29 to a permanent location at 310 Rock Island Road (Park and Ride) off 3rd Street S.E.

For more information regarding this recycling trailer and others, contact Douglas County Solid Waste at 886-0899.