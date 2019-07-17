East Wenatchee seeks to fill council seat Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, Government, News | Comments Off on East Wenatchee seeks to fill council seat Posted by Empire Press on Jul 17, 2019 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The City of East Wenatchee is seeking an individual interested in serving on the East Wenatchee City Council for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021.

To be eligible for the position, applicants must be a resident of the City of East Wenatchee for a period of at least one year prior to the date of application, be registered to vote, and available to attend city council meetings on the first and third Tuesdays of every month at 6 p.m. Council positions also have civic responsibilities such as serving as a representative on various boards.

Those interested are encouraged to submit a completed application and a provide a resume to the Office of The Mayor, City of East Wenatchee, 271 9th St. N.E., East Wenatchee, Wash. 98802. Applications and resumes must be received by 5 p.m. Aug. 7.

Application forms are available at east-wenatchee.com.

For more information, contact City Clerk Maria Holman at 886-6103 or email at mholman@east-wenatchee.com.