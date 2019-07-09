Eastmont Parks plans community center forum

EAST WENATCHEE — The Eastmont Metropolitan Park District has begun the process of purchasing a building at 230 N. Georgia Ave., across the street from its office, with plans to turn the structure into a community center and expand Parks and Recreation programming. The building has been occupied by the Living Room Church which is relocating.

A public forum will be held July 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the EMPD office, 255 N. Georgia Ave. East Wenatchee residents are encouraged to attend and offer input so that the EMPD can best meet the needs of the community.

Programming plans include adding a kitchen for cooking and nutrition classes, fitness classes, expanding the art programs, senior activities, family game and movie nights, rentable banquet/meeting space, some indoor sports and language classes.

For more information, visit call Eastmont Parks at 884-8015.