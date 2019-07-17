Fair has lots planned this year

Members of the Appleatchee Riders circle the arena before the 2018 Big Bend Roundup Rodeo held at the NCW Fair. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

It’s hard to imagine a more fun-packed four days than what is on the schedule for this year’s NCW Fair, to be held Aug. 22-25 in Waterville. There is something for people of all ages and interests.

Here are some highlights:

Country music artist Craig Morgan will be the featured performer for the Aug. 23 grandstand show.

Morgan has produced several chart hits such as “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “Almost Home,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Little Bit of Life,” “International Harvester,” “Love Remembers” and “Bonfire.” His most recent album, “A Whole Lot More to Me,” was released in 2016. He is an Army veteran and performs at military bases both in the U.S. and abroad and on USO tours.

For the first time, the fair will have a standing room only dirt dance floor open during the show. The dance floor includes access to the beer garden as well as a family-friendly area for those under age 21. Both dance floor and grandstand tickets are on sale at ncwfair.org.

Warm up for the Craig Morgan show by attending the all new Battle of the Bands all day Aug. 22. The event, sponsored by Avalon Music, is a competition for cash prizes and best of all, the chance to open for Craig Morgan. Judges include Steve Clem, owner of Avalon Music; Brad Tate, KKRV deejay; and Andy Peart, owner of Snatchee Records.

A Christian music concert will be held at the fair again, this time on Saturday night. Christian singer/songwriter Andrew Thompson will be performing at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Community Hall.

On Sunday, the fair will be holding its first Latino Day. There is lots of Latino entertainment lined up in the Community Hall. Faraones Del Norte will be playing at 2:45 p.m. For the rest of the lineup, click on “entertainment” on the fair’s website.

For those with a competitive streak, a 30-team, two-player cornhole tournament will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place. An entry form is available for download on the fair’s website by clicking “entertainment.”

There will be a full carnival every day of the fair. Wristbands will go on sale beginning at the end of July. Check out the fair’s website or call 745-8480 for more information.

Reptile Isle will be providing programs on Aug. 23-25. Don Riggs, a zoologist who has worked with exotic animals for 16 years, will be bringing a diverse group of reptiles and offering opportunities for audience members of all ages to learn about them and interact with them. See the NCW Fair schedule for program times.

Wool Busters will be bringing a real mutton bustin’ experience for young fairgoers three times a day every day of the fair. There will be a special mutton bustin’ arena, mini bucking shoots, full gear, an announcer and prizes.

On Aug. 24, there will be a Kids Zone packed with fun activities. These include Pony Hops, which were a big hit last year.

Lots of musical groups will be providing entertainment in the Community Hall throughout the fair. The Spiced Rye Band will be playing at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24. This duo of acoustic guitar and vocals plays both original pieces and covers. Daybreak Canyon Bluegrass, a family band from Chelan that plays a mix of traditional, contemporary and gospel bluegrass, will perform at 11 a.m. Aug. 23. Check out the fair schedule for information on other musicians.

There will be country dances held in the Community Hall from 9 p.m. to midnight Aug. 23 and 24. On Aug. 24, the local band Jumpers Flats will perform. The dances are family-friendly.

Other events to take note of are the Sunday morning prayer service at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, the livestock auction at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 and of course the Big Bend Roundup Rodeo at 4 p.m. Aug. 24 and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25.