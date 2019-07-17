Feeling washed out after the rain?

By Carol Cowling

South Douglas Conservation District

South Douglas Conservation District has a cost share program for cooperators within our district boundaries.

Funding up to 75 percent of the project, the district concentrates on Best Management Practices (BMPs) that enhance and protect our natural resources. Past projects have included repairs of dams and terraces in dryland wheat fields, windbreaks, livestock waterers, wildfire fuels reduction and conversion from impact to micro sprinklers in orchards.

With the recent rainstorms, several fields have suffered huge washouts. Repairing the washouts or building a grassed waterway to capture runoff is important not only to prevent soil erosion but also to keep the moisture in the field for future crops. Our grant funding runs through June 30, 2020. Seventy percent of our funding goes to cost share projects.

Call the District at 745-9160 to find out more information. You can go to our website at southdouglascd.org to get a cost share application form. We will review applications at our September meeting so you can get busy this fall.

Carol Cowling is South Douglas Conservation District coordinator.