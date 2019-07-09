Fire near Highway 2/97 north of E. Wenatchee Posted by Communities, News, Orondo | Comments Off on Fire near Highway 2/97 north of E. Wenatchee Posted by Empire Press on Jul 9, 2019 in All Content

ORONDO — A wind-driven brush fire scorched a hillside north of Rocky Reach Dam on July 2.

Lightning sparked the fire about 1:30 p.m. and it was estimated at 12 acres by 2 p.m. It burned up a hillside above Turtle Rock near milepost 136 on Highway 2/97, said Chief Jim Oatey with Douglas County Fire District 4.

Crews responding were from Douglas County fire districts 4 and 1 and the state Department of Natural Resources.

It was one of several grass fires reported that afternoon.

— From The Wenatchee World