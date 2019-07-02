Knights perform at Pybus on July 11 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Knights perform at Pybus on July 11 Posted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Knights of Veritas, a nonprofit organization that focuses on educating the public about accurate medieval history, will present its “Knight Skies” program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Pybus Market.

The program for all ages will discuss facts (and fiction) about medieval astronomy and also include educational demonstrations of sword cutting, medieval armor and more.

For more information, visit ncrl.org/locations/wenatchee-public-library or visit knightsofveritas.org.