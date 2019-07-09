Latin superstar Christian Nodal brings tour to the Town Toyota Center Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Latin superstar Christian Nodal brings tour to the Town Toyota Center Posted by Empire Press on Jul 9, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Popular Mexican singer-songwriter Christian Nodal brings his “Ahora” tour to the Town Toyota Center on July 13.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Nodal’s 2017 debut single, “Adiós Amor,” garnered significant airplay in Mexico and the United States. His debut studio album the following year, “Me Dejé Llevar,” was met with critical acclaim and success. In May, Nodal released his second studio album, “Ahora.” It debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart in the U.S.

Ticket prices range from $45-$200.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit towntoyotacenter.com.