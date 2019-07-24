Letters to the Editor

Waterville Days a success

The Waterville Main Street Association would like to thank the following donors to the 2019 Waterville Days which was held July 12 and 13 at Pioneer Park. Because of their generosity, we were able to offer an enjoyable community event for both our local residents and numerous visitors.

Our sincere thank you’s go to: Riverway Family Dental, Walt and Marilyn Gearhart, Royal DeVaney, High Line Grain Growers, Inc., Jones & Jones-Betts (Waterville Funeral Home), Don and Cindy Sangster, Kevin and Ann Whitehall, Lois Hinderer, Snapdragon LLC, and Tina Poole Insurance.

We also want to thank the numerous volunteers who made Waterville Days possible. Like they say, “It takes a village!”

With much appreciation,

Lisa Davies

Waterville Days Coordinator

Waterville