Provided by USDA Fruit and Vegetable Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (June 27) — Demand moderate. Market steady. Wide range in prices. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 64-80s $15-19, mostly $16-18; 88s $15-18; 100s $14-18, mostly $15-18; 113s $14-17, mostly $15-17; Golden Delicious 72-80s $26-30, mostly $26-28; 88s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 100s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 113s $22-25; Fuji 64-80s $18-24, mostly $20-24; 88s $18-22, mostly $19-22; 100s $16-20, mostly $17-19; 113s $16-20, mostly $16-18; Granny Smith 64s $26-30, mostly $28-30; 72-80s $28-34, mostly $32-34; 88s $28-34, mostly $31-32; 100-113s $26-30, mostly $28-30. Gala 64s $20-24, mostly $22-24; 72s $22-26, mostly $23-24: 80s $20-26, mostly $23-24; 88s $20-24, mostly $23-24; 100s $18-24, mostly $22-24; 113s $18-22, mostly $22; 125s $18-22, mostly $20-22. Honeycrisp 56-64s $46-56.90, mostly $48-54.90; 72-88s $48-56.90, mostly $50-56.90; 100s $44-54.90, mostly $46-50.90. Cartons 12 3-pound film bags 2 1/2-inch minimum Red Delicious $16-22.90, mostly $18.00-20.90; Golden Delicious $20-26.90, mostly $21.00-25.90; Fuji $19-24.90, mostly $21-23.90; Granny Smith $30-34.90, mostly $30-32.90; Gala $18-25.90, mostly $20-24.90; Honeycrisp $42-48.90, mostly $42-46.90; 12 3-pound film bags 2 1/4-inch minimum Red Delicious $13-15.90; Gala $14-18.90. Organic carton tray pack Gala 72s $26-34, mostly $28-32; 80s $26-32, mostly $28-32; 88s $26-30; 100s $16-22, mostly $18-22. Cartons 12 3-pound film bags 2 1/2-inch minimum Gala $26-34, mostly $28-31.

Cherries

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2019 SEASON (June 27) — Demand very good. Market about steady. Wide range in prices. Most present shipments represent previous commitments and/or prior bookings. Some harvesting curtailed due to rain and wet fields. 15-pound cartons bagged Rainier WAOne 9 1/2-row size $50-60.95, mostly $52-56.95: 10-row size $46-56.90, mostly $48-52.95; 10 1/2-row size $42-54.95, mostly $44-48.95. 18-pound cartons bagged and cartons 8 2.25-pound film bags various Red sweet varieties WAOne 9 1/2-row size $42-50.95, mostly $42-48.95;10-row size $32-42.95 mostly $34-40.95; 10 1/2-row size $28-36.95 mostly $30-34.95; 11-row size $24-32.95 mostly $26-30.95; 11 1/2-row size $18-26.95 mostly, $20-22.95.

Blueberries

OREGON AND WASHINGTON 2019 SEASON (June 27) — Demand fairly good. Market about steady. Wide range in prices. Includes palletizing and cooling. Mostly Duke variety. Most harvesting curtailed due to rain and wet fields. Flats 12 1-pint cups with lids $20-23, mostly $20-22. Most present shipments represent previous commitments and/or prior bookings. Organic flats 12 1-pint cups with lids $28-32.90, mostly $28-30.90. Flats 12 6-ounce cups with lids $24-28, mostly $24-26.90

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2018 SEASON (June 27) — Demand moderate. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One D’Anjou 70-100s $22-26.90, mostly $24-26.90, 110-135s $22-26.90, mostly $22-24.90.

Dry Onions

WALLA WALLA DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2019 SEASON (June 27) — Demand fairly good. Market steady. Yellow Walla Walla Sweets 40-pound cartons jumbo $22; medium $20.

Hay

MOSES LAKE (June 28) — Tonnage this week: 25,100 last week: 48,600; last year: 22,050.

Compared to the week ending June 21, all grades of alfalfa and timothy steady. Trade active this week as export and domestic buyers wanted new crop with no defects. Demand remains good. Dairies are aggressive for quality new crop. New crop timothy for export with brown leaf or other defects is meeting resistance from buyers. Retail/feed store steady.