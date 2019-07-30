Editor’s Note: Fruit and vegetable market news was unavailable.

Hay

MOSES LAKE (May July 26) — Tonnage this week: 12,650; last week: 12,450; last year: 8150.

Compared to the week ending July 19, all grades of alfalfa and timothy for dosmetic and export steady. Trade moderate to active this week as export and domestic buyers remain active. Demand remains good. Weather conditions continue to affect the quality of hay due to high dews, hay is being put up bleacher than normal. Retail/feed store not tested this week. Irrigation water rationing has been in effect in Yakima Valley.