Meet local law enforcement at National Night Out event Posted by Communities, East Wenatchee, News | Comments Off on Meet local law enforcement at National Night Out event Posted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019 in All Content

EAST WENATCHEE — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and East Wenatchee Police Department will host Wenatchee Valley’s National Night Out Against Crime event from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Eastmont Community Park by the Aquatic Center, 255 N. Georgia Ave.

National Night Out is an all-ages event to promote law enforcement-community partnerships and allow residents the opportunity to meet officers, firefighters and other first responders.

The evening will feature demonstrations, a display of emergency vehicles and an aircraft, crime prevention and safety information, entertainment and free food.

The National Night Out program began in 1984 and is held on the first Tuesday in August.

For more information, call Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille at 888-6802.