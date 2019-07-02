Museum passes available at Wenatchee, East Wenatchee libraries Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Museum passes available at Wenatchee, East Wenatchee libraries Posted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The North Central Regional Library is now offering family passes to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. Passes are available for a two-week check-out period from the Wenatchee Public Library and the East Wenatchee Public Library.

Each pass provides entry for two adults and any children under age 18 in the household. Ten passes are available at the Wenatchee Public Library and five passes are available at the East Wenatchee Public Library.

“Partnering with the Wenatchee Valley Museum is a natural next step for NCRL,” said Amanda Brack, NCRL’s Adult Services Manager. “Both of our organizations work to preserve and strengthen our communities. NCRL is proud to play a role in making this essential community resource even more accessible.”

In May, NCRL launched a program offering family passes to Ohme Gardens, laying the groundwork for this partnership with the Wenatchee Valley Museum.

For more information, visit ncrl.org.