Newhouse announces start of Central Washington Congressional App Challenge Posted by Communities, News, Schools | Comments Off on Newhouse announces start of Central Washington Congressional App Challenge Posted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019 in All Content

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Dan Newhouse has announced the start of the 2019 Central Washington Congressional App Challenge. All students in the 4th Congressional District are encouraged to participate, either individually or in groups of up to four.

“Central Washington is lucky to have incredible STEM teachers and resources,” said Newhouse. “I have been impressed with students’ work in past years, and I encourage any student with an interest in computer science or coding to submit an app. I look forward to this year’s submissions.”

The competition submission period runs until Nov. 1. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges, and the winning app will be featured on display in the U.S. Capitol.

For more information about the App Challenge and submission criteria, go to newhouse.house.gov and click on “For Students.”