News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 Years Ago — 1919

G.W. Henderson of Davenport has been named the new superintendent of Waterville schools.

Mr. and Mrs. C.W. Donaldson of Mansfield were registered to stay at the Elman Hotel in Wenatchee.

50 Years Ago — 1969

Another landmark of Douglas County’s homesteading days may be near its end. It’s the Mud Springs rural school building, 10 miles west of Mansfield. The building, founded in 1903, was where scores of county residents got their education. The school was in District 79 most of the time until its consolidation with the Mansfield District in 1958. Since then the building has been the property and the meeting place of the Mud Springs Community Club. In recent years, the building has suffered from vandalism and disrepair. This week, the club officers decided to dispose of the building either by selling it or demolishing it. Appointed to attend to this were Alan Glessner, Mrs. Reed Thomsen and Mrs. Oliver Holcomb, club secretary. The school bell, which has been stored at the Thomsen ranch, will be given to the Mansfield Church of God.

25 Years Ago — 1994

Mansfield is about ready to seek bids for a $187,500 rehabilitation and beautification project on Main Street. The project was reviewed by the Mansfield City Council at a lengthy meeting. The project will include new sidewalks from the school to downtown, lights and storm drains. State and federal funds are paying the full cost of the project. The council also reviewed a capital facilities plan presented by engineers from Hammond Collier & Wade-Livingston. A major portion of the plan covers sewer system work. The engineering firm has applied for a $500,000 grant for sewer rehabilitation.

10 Years Ago — 2009

Douglas County students were named to the spring semester honor roll at Central Washington University, earning at least a 3.5 grade-point average in at least 12 graded credit hours. They include Christopher Lorz, of Bridgeport; Christine Jones, Allan Barrios, Jodie Moore, Jasmine Schenck, Michelle Huguenin, Mayra Gomez, Shari Parrish, Cherie Gasbar, Dawn Fisher, David LuBean, Robert Martinez, Andrea Moore, Jason Bruce, Lacey Biles, Brandon Bayne, Allison Simon, Michelle Anderson, Angela Pike, Pamela Alvarado, Cassandra Manring, Eva Rivas and David Gutierrez, of East Wenatchee; Patricia Limon, of Orondo; and Lucas Prpich and Karly Hall, of Waterville.

Waterville Junior/Senior High School students were named to the spring honor roll. Earning a 4.0 grade-point average was Brian Day, seventh grade. Earning a 3.5 to 3.99 grade-point average were Elsa Chambers, Jesus Cuellar, Valerie Loebsack, David Miranda, Kiffen Schulz and Kayla Simmons, seniors; Joseph Bareither, Levi Bareither, Kristin David, Anna Edgar, Roy Austin Hinderer and Samantha Littrell, juniors; Julia Day and Steven Miranda, sophomores; Briana Hinderer and Jay Landon, freshmen; Mitchell Clements and Alexandrea Landon, eighth grade; and Hanna Clements, Walter Edgar, Zakkary Kruger and Tate Newcomb, seventh grade.