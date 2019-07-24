Ohme Gardens Friends Society looking for members

WENATCHEE — The Ohme Gardens Friends Society is seeking new members to help with the well-known hillside garden, now in its 90th year.

Those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting at Ohme Gardens at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

The event is being planned to discuss the many volunteer opportunities and all skills are welcome.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Bonnie Orr at 884-5069.