Ohme Gardens Friends Society looking for membersPosted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019 in Agriculture & Business, All Content, Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Ohme Gardens Friends Society looking for members
WENATCHEE — The Ohme Gardens Friends Society is seeking new members to help with the well-known hillside garden, now in its 90th year.
Those interested are invited to attend an informational meeting at Ohme Gardens at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
The event is being planned to discuss the many volunteer opportunities and all skills are welcome.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call Bonnie Orr at 884-5069.