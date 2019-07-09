Our College Students Posted by Communities, News, Schools | Comments Off on Our College Students Posted by Empire Press on Jul 9, 2019 in All Content

News of college students from the Empire Press coverage area

University of Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alexandrea Nessi of East Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s List for spring 2019. Students named to the Dean’s List must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Gettysburg College

GETTYSBURG, Penn. — Taylor Cannatelli of East Wenatchee was named to the Dean’s Honor List for outstanding academic achievement in the spring semester. Students with a grade-point average of 3.6 or higher for a semester’s work earn a spot on the list.

Washington State University

PULLMAN — The following students were named to the President’s Honor Roll for the 2019 spring semester. To be eligible for the honor roll, undergraduate students must be enrolled in a minimum of nine graded hours in a single term and earn a grade-point average of 3.75 or earn a 3.50 cumulative GPA based on 15 cumulative hours of graded work.

East Wenatchee: Matthew Bade, Madison Broers, Berenice Capi, Madelyn Chandler, Dustin Darlington, Megan Deich, Claire Devereaux, Adele Doneen, Kayli Elwyn, Albert Gonzalez, Brendan Hawes, Camree Kunze, Esmeralda Llamas Ramirez, Brooke Loewen, Kyla Mataya, Kyle Montgomery, Peyton Paul, Katelyn Rinker, Diana Sanchez, Emma Simpson, Nicholas Smith, Estela Sosa Vidal, Georgia Stephens, Alexander Taylor, Lucy Wavra, Emalyne Youngren

Bridgeport: Leticia Trejo, MartinTrejo

Brewster: Mitchall Boesel, David Cruz, Lizet Cruz, Lauren Gelstin, Juan Guzman, Maret Miller

Orondo: Juanita Garibay Ortiz

Rock Island: Doris Carbajal