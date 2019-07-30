Our College Students Posted by Communities, News, Schools | Comments Off on Our College Students Posted by Empire Press on Jul 30, 2019 in All Content

News of college students from the Empire Press coverage area

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE — The following students graduated from Gonzaga University following the spring semester 2019.

East Wenatchee: Tanner Rookard, Bachelor of Arts, Chemistry, magna cum laude; Julia Sanchez-Mendoza, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Sociology

Spokane Community College

SPOKANE — Curtis Keller of East Wenatchee made the spring quarter honor roll at Spokane Community College. Eligible students must earn a 3.0 grade-point average or higher.

Spokane Falls Community College

SPOKANE — Mikki Mills-Lamar of Mansfield made the spring quarter honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College. To receive honor roll status, students must earn a 3.0 grade-point average or higher.