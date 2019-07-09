Parkway Pileup a success

Valley Mall Parkway was lined with cars and people at the Eastside Parkway PileUp Cruise-in Car Show on June 29. (Empire Press photo/Darlene Paterson)

By Darlene Paterson

Empire Press Correspondent

Approximately 130 cars lined both sides of the street for a two block radius at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway on June 29, as residents and visitors celebrated East Wenatchee’s 6th annual Eastside Parkway PileUp Cruise-in Car Show.

Valley Mall Parkway closed at 4:30 p.m. to allow participants to register and line up for the show which began at 5 p.m. and continued until 9 p.m.

The registration booth was located at the new Gateway Park, East Wenatchee’s most recently completed project. There was no entry fee for the event.

The perfect weather drew many from near and far to the streets.

The event was open to all makes and models and included vintage vehicles such as the 1931 Ford Coupe, a ‘41 Chevy, ’47 Mercury, ’64 Chevy Nova El Camino, ’66 Chevelle convertible, and a ’79 Cadillac. Newer model cars were also on display like the pristine ‘98 Corvette.

Trina Elmes, events director and public information officer for the city of East Wenatchee said, “This is one of the best shows we have had. There are vehicles here from back in the 1930s up to a 2019 Corvette convertible. We have categories to fit everybody.”

The festivities included door prizes and raffles throughout the evening, golden oldies music provided by DJ T-Bone and beer and brats from Clearwater Club Saloon.

Awards were presented at 8 p.m. for six types of vehicles in four different categories.

Winners were:

Pre 1959, original: Conrad Thoroughman, 1933 Franklin Olympic

Pre 1959, modified: Jim Dest Jeor, 1953 Ford Sedan Delivery

Post 1960, original: Nick and Susan Fox, 1971 Ford Mustang Boss 351

Post 1960, modified: Chano Shippey, Chevrolet Malibu SS

Best of show: Merle Wolfer, 1958 Chrysler 300

Best alternative ride: Gary and Kellie Sivey, 1965 Ford F100

One of the oldest models in the show was a 1930 Model A Roadster owned by K.N. Klinginsmith. “This vehicle came in a kit that I put together myself,” he said. “It was a lot of fun and kept me busy for awhile.”

“I’ve had this car about a year,” said Doug Hughes of East Wenatchee about his ’55 Chevy. “It looked just like this when I bought it. It’s cheaper to buy an already restored car than to do it myself, although it’s not quite as fun. But it looks pretty much like I would have done it anyway,” he concluded.

Sponsors for the event were Clearwater Club Saloon & Casino and Discount Auto Glass & Tint both located on Valley Mall Parkway.