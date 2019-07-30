Pet of the Week

Iris is a beautiful young girl, say officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a 2-year-old, large size, black and white Siberian Husky mix.

Iris is a happy, friendly dog and loves an active lifestyle. She is eager to get outside and go for walks and is fairly good on a leash. Iris makes a great hiker dog and is a favorite to take out on the trails with her polite ways and eagerness for an adventure.

She is looking for a home with a Husky-approved fenced yard and a savvy owner who will cherish her for her breed characteristics.

Iris will also do best in a home without small kids or cats.

Her adoption fee is $125.

The Humane Society is full to capacity and is having a 50 percent off sale on all dog adoption fees for dogs 6 months and older through the end of the month. The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.