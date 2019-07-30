Pictorial Past | Promenaders to celebrate

One of the Wenatchee area’s oldest square dance organizations, The Appleland Promenaders, celebrates its 21st anniversary on Dec. 13, 1969 with a dance and party at the Barn in East Wenatchee. Mrs. James Gentry, special events chairwoman, and Glen Stinson, anniversary party chairman, recall the old times as they display the club’s scrapbook. (Provided photo/Wenatchee World archives)