Puppet show comes to Pybus

WENATCHEE — It’s an afternoon of fun for the entire family. The North Central Regional Library puppeteers will perform from 2 to 3 p.m. July 10 at Pybus Market.

The puppeteers have been a popular outreach of the library with shows that appeal to all ages. This year’s cast of puppeteers includes James Bensch, Bailey White, Dillon Clare and Alexandria McGee.

There is no admission charge.

For more information, ncrl.org/wenatchee.