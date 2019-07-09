‘Tempest’ performed in the PAC courtyard

WENATCHEE — Full Circle Theatre Company and Numerica Performing Arts Center present the first Twilight Theatre production of Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” July 11-13 and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m.

The William Shakespeare play will be performed by a local cast in the Numerica PAC courtyard.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors and students and can be purchased by phone at 663-2787, online at numericapac.org or at the Numerica PAC Box Office at the Stanley Civic Center. Seating is general admission.

For more information, visit numericapac.org/event/twilight-theatre-tempest/2019-07-11.