USDA announces CCC lending rates for July
Posted by Empire Press on Jul 2, 2019 in Agriculture & Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation has announced interest rates for July. The CCC borrowing rate-based charge for July is 2.125 percent, down from 2.375 percent in June.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during July is 3.125 percent, down from 3.375 percent in June.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for July are as follows, with change noted from June: 1.875 percent with three-year loan terms, down from 2.250; 1.875 percent with five-year loan terms, down from 2.250; 2.000 percent with seven-year loan terms, down from 2.375; 2.125 percent with 10-year loan terms, down from 2.500; and 2.250 percent with 12-year loan terms, down from 2.500.

The loan programs administered by the Farm Service Agency help stabilize the incomes of America’s farmers and ranchers and ensure their continued operations.

For more information on loan eligibility and the application process, visit farmers.gov.