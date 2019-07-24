Washington Conservation Corps opens 300 environmental positions statewide Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on Washington Conservation Corps opens 300 environmental positions statewide Posted by Empire Press on Jul 24, 2019 in All Content

OLYMPIA — The Department of Ecology has opened recruitment for 300 environmental positions across the state within the Washington Conservation Corps (WCC) program.

“If you enjoy the outdoors, building new skills and assisting communities in need — all while protecting the environment — nothing can rival the opportunities we offer in the WCC,” said WCC Program Director Bridget Talebi.

WCC is seeking young adults ages 18 to 25, as well as Gulf War Era II veterans, reservists, and active duty dependents with no age restrictions.

The field-based AmeriCorps positions offer young adults and military veterans hands-on opportunities to gain experience in environmental restoration, monitoring and research, local and national disaster response services, and education projects.

Serving on small crews, WCC members engage in a variety of habitat enhancement projects, including planting native trees and shrubs along rivers and streams, and improving trails. Prior experience is not required.

WCC prioritizes member training and enrichment opportunities throughout their 11-month service terms. Members begin their new service terms on Oct. 7. To apply, visit ecology.wa.gov/wcc.