Waterville Days this weekend

Children enjoy a spray of water from a Douglas County Fire District No. 1 truck during last year’s Waterville Days parade. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Days, sponsored and organized by the Waterville Main Street Association, will be held July 12-13.

There is lots of fun planned, beginning with the Douglas County Fire District 1 volunteer firefighters’ benefit spaghetti feed in Pioneer Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday. There will also be music in the park by Jumpers Flats from 6 to 9 p.m. that evening. The local Girl Scout troop will run a bike-decorating station to help kids who want to be in the parade to get their bikes ready.

The Waterville Rollers Car Show will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The fourth annual Thin Air 5K will begin at 9 a.m. The race is a benefit for Waterville Youth Sports. For the first time this year, it includes a 1-mile run for kids.

Food, craft and vendor booths will also open at 9 a.m.

Hinderer’s Concessions will be serving a light breakfast. Other food vendors include Jack’s Resort, the Checkered Tablecloth, the Federated Church Guild pie and ice cream booth, the Lions Club hamburger booth, Kettle Corn and shaved ice.

The annual chili cook-off will begin around 11:30 a.m. The cook-off, organized by Teresa Ruud of the Checkered Tablecloth, is a competition in which anyone can pay $5 to sample each of the chili dishes and vote for a favorite. Ruud will count up the votes at the end of the day and the champion chili cook will be given an award.

The quilt show will be held at United Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a people’s choice event, so everyone is encouraged to look at the quilts on display and vote for a favorite.

The North Central Regional Library bookmobile will be in the vicinity of the park throughout the day and will be open for people to tour and check out books.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. In addition to returning entries, new participants will be joining in this year. Staging starts at 9:30 a.m. at Waterville School.

On the musical stage, Connie and Rebecca Roberson and young, local vocal talent will perform before the parade. The Chelan group Waterdog will perform from about noon to 3 p.m.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will hold a bike rodeo for kids at the tennis courts from about 12:30 to 4 p.m. There will be bike courses for kids to ride plus other activities that promote bike safety.

There will also be a free bouncy house for kids throughout the day.

The Main Street Association will be selling raffle tickets all day long. A large variety of raffle items from local and Wenatchee businesses are available.

The Waterville Library will be open all day long and the Friends of the Library book sale will be held there.

There will be no horseshoe tournament this year as participation had been declining over the past years.

For more information about Waterville Days or for forms to join the parade, quilt show or car show, visit the Main Street Association website at historicwatervillewa.org.