Wenatchee museum celebrates 1969 moon landing

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20.

This event is an open house with hands-on STEM activities and space-themed crafts. The event also includes snacks, NASA Apollo mission videos and more.

Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5 per family.

For more information about the event visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call 888-6240.