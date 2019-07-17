Wenatchee museum celebrates 1969 moon landingPosted by Empire Press on Jul 17, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Wenatchee museum celebrates 1969 moon landing
WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20.
This event is an open house with hands-on STEM activities and space-themed crafts. The event also includes snacks, NASA Apollo mission videos and more.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $5 per family.
For more information about the event visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or call 888-6240.