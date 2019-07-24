Wine & Food Festival on Aug. 24

WENATCHEE — It’s time again for great wine, great food and great fun. Foothills Magazine presents the ninth annual Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival Aug. 24.

What is the Wenatchee Wine & Food Festival? It’s a judged wine competition in which the winners of the competition are recognized during the evening of the festival. The event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

Meet the wine makers and taste the award-winning wines, plus enjoy locally hand-crafted distilled spirits, ciders and craft beers, while sampling tasty bites from some of the area’s best restaurants and caterers.

Tickets are $45 per person and include all wine, beer, ciders, spirits and food samples, live entertainment and a commemorative wine glass. A limited number of early admission VIP tickets are also available for $75 per person. Local wines will also be available for purchase benefiting the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wenatcheewineandfood.com.