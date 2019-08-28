Bands heat up the NCW Fair

Palmer Anthony plays in the Battle of the Bands competition on Aug. 22. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Aug. 22 was a busy first day at the NCW Fair with especially good attendance for Thursday. One of the big attractions was the first ever NCW Fair Battle of the Bands held from 11 a.m. to about 6:15 p.m. in the Community Hall.

The idea for the new event came from a suggestion made by a friend of fair Manager Carolyn Morley. Nine bands and solo performers played before an audience and three local judges in the hopes of winning $500 and the chance to open for the Craig Morgan concert Aug. 23. The event was sponsored by Avalon Music.

The musicians came from various parts of Washington. Some audience members stayed throughout the day to listen to all the performers.

Don Kramer and his daughter Diana Sampson were among those attending.

Sampson said she is a big music fan and was impressed by the day’s lineup.

“America’s got talent,” she said.

Sampson said the aspect of competition made it all the more interesting.

A variety of musical styles were represented, including blues, country and classic rock.

Battle of the Bands contestants included End of the Line, Seth Garrido, Rylei Franks, Uncle Doug, Nic Allen, Norman Baker, Devil’s Gulch and the Missionaries, Eden Moody and Palmer Anthony.

After deliberation judges Steve Clem, owner of Avalon Music; Brad Tate, KKRV deejay; and Andy Peart, owner of Snatchee Records, chose Norman Baker, a country/blues musician from Kent, as the winner.

Morley said that she is planning to do the event again for next year’s fair.