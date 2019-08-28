Beat the heat with summer art class Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Beat the heat with summer art class Posted by Empire Press on Aug 28, 2019 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is hosting another in its series of family-friendly art classes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 31.

Parents and children and invited to participate in these interactive, fun projects.

The fee is $10 for one parent and one child. Additional children are $3 each. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information, go to wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.