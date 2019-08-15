Community shredding days planned

EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Solid Waste will host two community shredding events on Sept. 14. In East Wenatchee, the event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at 19 McElmurry Lane in East Wenatchee. There will also be a shredding event from 1 to 3 p.m. in Waterville at the Recycle Center, 720 N. Chelan Ave.

Local residents are encouraged to bring all their papers and documents to be destroyed. Acceptable items include white and colored paper, envelopes, unwanted mail, insurance policies, sticky notes, tax records, cancelled checks, payroll records and other legal documents.

Items not accepted include newspapers, glass and plastic products, 3-ring binders, cardboard, napkins, cups, paper plates or trash.

For more information, call Douglas County Solid Waste at 886-0899 or visit www.douglascountywa.net.