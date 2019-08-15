Death Notices from the issue of Aug. 15, 2019Posted by Empire Press on Aug 15, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Death Notices | Comments Off on Death Notices from the issue of Aug. 15, 2019
Jack Applebury
Jack Applebury, 61, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Joanne G. Gardner
Joanne G. Gardner, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
John Carlton MacPherson
John Carlton MacPherson, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Troy Lee McCollough
Troy Lee McCollough, 74, of Brewster, died Saturday, July 27, 2019. Arrangements by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Ron ‘The Apple Man’ Nelson
Ron “The Apple Man” Nelson, 88, of Burlington and formerly of Rock Island, died Sunday, July 28, 2019. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Washington, Skagit County.
Pennie Renee Wright
Pennie Renee Wright, 50, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 29, 2019. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.