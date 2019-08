Didgeridoo show comes to Waterville library Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Didgeridoo show comes to Waterville library Posted by Empire Press on Aug 7, 2019 in All Content

WATERVILLE — Didgeridoo Down Under brings its Australian-themed program to the Waterville Library on Aug. 13 at 3 p.m.

The high-energy show combines music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation designed for all ages. The didgeridoo has been played by aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its unique sound.

For more information, visit ncrl.org/locations/waterville-public-library or didgedownunder.com.