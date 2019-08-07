Erratics meet Aug. 13Posted by Empire Press on Aug 7, 2019 in All Content, Communities, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Erratics meet Aug. 13
WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee.
Dr. Vic Baker, professor of Planetary Sciences and Geosciences at the University of Arizona, will talk about “World-Wide Ice-Age Megafloods.” The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit iafi.org or hugefloods.com.