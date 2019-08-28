Fans of the NCW Fair

Scenes from the 2019 North Central Washington Fair held Aug. 22-25.

Evalee Shafer and Tiera Moore of Mansfield Critters and Kids 4-H group hold their chickens during Entry Day on Aug. 21. They were among 4-H and FFA members from around the area entering animals and various other exhibits.

 

 

Kaylee Norton, Caroline Petersen and Greenleigh Harden volunteer in the floral exhibit Aug. 21. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

Contestants take part in the corn hole tournament during the NCW Fair on Aug. 22. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

 

 