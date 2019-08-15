Innovator Awards nominees announced; program set for Sept. 25

WENATCHEE — GWATA, North Central Washington’s Technology Alliance, has announced the nominees for its annual Innovator Awards. The awards, which have been presented for 19 years, will be given out at a luncheon Sept. 25. More information can be found at gwata.org.

Entrepreneur of the Year nominees are: Heath Frazier, Chief Fitness; Jordan Lindstrom and Scott Ptolemy, Web Guidz; Kelsey Guy and Shai Newaz, Rotten Apple; Hayley and Grant Stoebner, 509 Bierwerks; Brittany and Matthew Tait, OsteoStrong; Jeff Soehren, Blue Spirits Distilling

Innovative Use of Technology in Business nominees are: Dr. David Daniel, Confluence Health; Applied Innovation; Accor Technology; NCWLIFE Channel; Foray Coffee; David Yancey (Wenatchee School District); North Central Regional Library STE(A)M Team; JT’s Parts & Accessories; Automated Ag; Icicle Brewing Co.; FocusGeo

STEM Champion of the Year nominees are: Mitzi Southard, Wenatchee High School; Ines Hanrahan, Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission; Dr. Dave Bennatt, Wenatchee Valley College; Bob Bauer and Debbe Gallaher, Chelan PUD; Lara Hays, Wenatchee School District; Aaron Hansen, Icicle River Middle School

STEM College Student Innovator of the Year nominees are: Ashlynn Burgess, Ashley Heuchert and Reuben Hart, Wenatchee Valley College; Amanda Jeffries, Wenatchee Valley College; Microbiology Class, Wenatchee Valley College; Ayden and Kai Bailey, Wenatchee Valley College; Michell Valdivia, Central Washington University

Future Technology Leader of the Year nominees are: Connor O’Grady and Teagan Short, Wenatchee School District; Megan Clausen and Devyn Smith, Manson High School; Frida Gallegos, Wenatchee High School; Miranda Nayak and Ella Gebers, Foothills Middle School; Kayleigh Elder, Christine Keeley, Nathan Hinkle, Beth Okamoto, Max Horrell and Kady Murray, Almira-Coulee-Hartline Middle School

— From The Wenatchee World