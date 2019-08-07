Join ‘Just-US’ at PybusPosted by Empire Press on Aug 7, 2019 in All Content, Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Join ‘Just-US’ at Pybus
WENATCHEE — The local band Just-US returns for a performance at Pybus Market’s next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9.
Members are Kyle Flick, guitar; Brad Blackburn, drums; Mark Sele, bass; and Heather Houtz and Bonnie McClaine, vocals.
The group plays a blend of blues, classic rock and pop. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.