Join ‘Just-US’ at Pybus

WENATCHEE — The local band Just-US returns for a performance at Pybus Market’s next Friday Night Music event from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9.

Members are Kyle Flick, guitar; Brad Blackburn, drums; Mark Sele, bass; and Heather Houtz and Bonnie McClaine, vocals.

The group plays a blend of blues, classic rock and pop. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.