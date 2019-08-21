Link Transit services NCW FairPosted by Empire Press on Aug 21, 2019 in All Content, Communities, NCW Fair, News, Special, Waterville | Comments Off on Link Transit services NCW Fair
WATERVILLE — Link Transit will serve the NCW Fair in Waterville with all trips of the Route 25 Aug. 22-23.
Route 25 departs Columbia Station at 5:30 and 7:30 a.m., and 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.; and returns from the fairgrounds at 6:25 and 8:25 a.m., and 2:25, 4:25 and 6:25 p.m. This route serves parts of East Wenatchee as well. The fare for this service is $2.50 each way, and seniors may ride for half-fare.
For complete routing and schedules, visit linktransit.com, or call guest services at 662-1155.