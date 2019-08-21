Open house for East Wenatchee’s future roundabout

EAST WENATCHEE — The City of East Wenatchee and RH2 Engineering will host an informational open house Aug. 28 regarding the future roundabout at 3rd Street S.E. and Highline Drive.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. in the East Wenatchee City Hall Rotunda.

Handouts about the project will be available. City officials are also asking business owners in the area to give input on how the construction will impact them. Residents can sign up to receive regular construction updates over the course of the project by joining a mailing list at the open house or by visiting the project website at east-wenatchee.com.

In addition to the roundabout, plans include a new ADA sidewalk and pedestrian crossing upgrades at the intersection

Construction is expected to begin spring 2020 and be completed by fall 2020.

For more information, contact Tom Wachholder, project development manager, at 884-1829 or twachholder@east-wenatchee.com.