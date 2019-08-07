Pet of the Week

Star will capture your heart and soul, according to officials with the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

She is a 16-month-old, medium size, black and white Labrador retriever mix.

Star has a soft and sweet face that draws you in, but it is her tenderness and her willingness to open her heart to you that keeps you hooked for life.

She is a fun and active gal who loves getting out of the house with you to explore and have wonderful adventures.

While Star did well with other dogs in playgroup, she is best suited for a home without cats and with no children.

The common theme with Star is she is insecure with new situations and needs to take things slow. The best thing for her will be training so she can learn her commands and leash skills and build that trust with you.

Her adoption fee is $150.

The Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For information, call 662-9577, or visit wenatcheehumane.org or their Facebook page.