Thompson leading in mayor race

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

As of Aug. 12, with 99 percent of the primary ballots in Douglas County tabulated, Jill Thompson is running a strong first for the position of Waterville mayor. Loyd Smith and Chuck Driver are almost tied for second place, with Smith ahead by just one vote. The top two candidates will move on to the general election Nov. 5.

Four candidates filed for the office including Thompson, Smith, Chuck Driver and J.D. Greening. Greening announced earlier this summer that he was withdrawing from the race, but it was too late to remove his name from the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

Thompson received 35.65 percent of the vote as of the Aug.12 tabulation, Smith received 29.67 percent, Chuck Driver received 29.43 percent and J.D. Greening received 3.83 percent. A write-in candidate or candidates received 1.44 percent.

In other ballot measures, a 0.2 percent increase in the sales tax to raise revenue for the expansion of Link Transit services passed in Chelan and Douglas counties. The measure received 49.97 percent of the vote in Douglas County and 57.98 percent in Chelan County, for a total of 55.64 percent in the two counties. It needed only a simple majority to pass.

A levy for fire and emergency services in Douglas County Fire District 5, covering the Mansfield area, passed with 74.88 percent of the vote.

A proposition renewing a Douglas County sales and use tax appropriation for the RiverCom emergency system passed in Douglas County with 83.75 percent of the vote. It achieved 85.03 percent approval from Chelan County voters.

Final votes will be counted and election results will be certified Aug. 20.