Tomato Gala on tap Aug. 17

WENATCHEE — If you love tomatoes, this event is for you. Washington State University Chelan-Douglas Master Gardeners will hold their ninth annual Tomato Gala on Aug. 17.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Education Garden at the northwest corner of Springwater and Western avenues in Wenatchee.

A wide variety of heirlooms, hybrids, cherry and paste tomatoes will be available for tasting and you can vote for your favorites. Nancy and John Bromiley of Moses Lake will also be on hand to share tips on growing heirloom tomatoes and Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions.

Various products and books will be offered supporting the Chelan Master Gardener Foundation.

For more information, contact WSU Extension at 667-6540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays or Fridays before noon.