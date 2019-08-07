VBS raises money for hunger fund

Vacation Bible School participants put coins into a donation box for the Children’s Hunger Fund. Event organizer Heidi Tonseth holds the box. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The week of July 29 to Aug. 2 was Waterville’s Vacation Bible School. The annual event is a partnership between United Lutheran Church and the Federated Church and was hosted at United Lutheran Church this year.

The theme was “Incredible Race,” with the focus of all people being a part of the family of God. Each day began with singing, prayer and a video which featured families from around the world. Each of the families was living in a situation of poverty and was being helped by the Children’s Hunger Fund.

Participants in the program were encouraged to bring donations for the Children’s Hunger Fund, which will be used to purchase food packs for children in need. The children were also encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the Waterville Food Bank.

Each day’s program included the group opening time, a craft time, a Bible study time, an outdoor game time and a snack time. The church building was colorfully decorated for a voyage around the world, with a ziggurat — an ancient Mesopotamian structure — in the front of the church, a highway running down the hallways and down the middle of the sanctuary, a bridge to cross, and flags from around the world hung in the fellowship hall.

Heidi Tonseth served as the organizer and leader for this year’s Vacation Bible School. She said that attendance was steady throughout the week at about 50 to 60 children and that the group raised enough money to purchase 1,331 meals through the Children’s Hunger Fund.