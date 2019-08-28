Waste Management collection on Labor Day Posted by Communities, Government, Holidays, News, Special | Comments Off on Waste Management collection on Labor Day Posted by Empire Press on Aug 28, 2019 in All Content

NCW — Waste Management of Greater Wenatchee reminds its customers in Chelan and Douglas counties that it will run regular collection routes on Monday’s Labor Day holiday on Sept. 2.

The Wenatchee Transfer Station is closed on Monday.

For more information and year-round holiday schedules, visit wmnorthwest.com and select your service area from the dropdown menu.