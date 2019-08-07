WSU Extension holds food preservation classes

WENATCHEE — Washington State University Extension will hold a series of food preservation classes in August and September.

The classes are for people who are just learning how to preserve food and for veteran food preservers who need a refresher course to be sure the food items they are preserving are done safely, according to Margaret A. Viebrock, WSU Extension educator and class instructor.

The class schedule is:

Aug. 19: No Fear When Using a Pressure Canner

This class will focus on using a dial or weighted gauge pressure canner. This session will show how to use a pressure canner and explain methods for canning vegetables.

Aug. 26: Making Salsa and Canning Tomatoes

Find out what kind of tomatoes to use in salsa and how to select and prepare peppers. Techniques for making salsa, canning tomatoes, preparing juice blends and spaghetti sauce will be explained.

Sept 3: Successful Sauerkraut and Pickle Making

This class will teach the secrets for successful quick-pack and fermented pickles, pickling without salt and how to prepare sauerkraut.

Sept. 9: Jams, Jellies and Pie Fillings

This class discusses options for low- or no-sugar jams and jellies. The session will also include information on making syrups and pie fillings.

Sept. 16: Canning Meat, Fish, Wild Game and Soups

Learn the methods to successfully can meat, fish and wild game. Information on preparing and canning chili, soups, mincemeat pie filling and making jerky will also be included.

All of the classes will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at WSU Extension, 400 Washington St., in Wenatchee.

Preregistration is requested by calling 745-8531. There is a $5 fee per class or $20 for the series to cover the cost of publications and handouts.

For more information, contact Viebrock at 745-8531 or email viebrock@wsu.edu.